Darby Allin Came Up With Ninety Percent Of Street Fight

Darby Allin took part in a post-show media scrum following AEW Revolution last night. Allin spoke about his street fight with Sting against Team Taz and said that he came up with 90 percent of the match. Here’s a recap:

* He said that it ‘means the world’ to him to team with Sting and have any part in his career.

* He praised Taz and Sting for trusting him and his vision. He said they put almost a year of work into the story with himself vs. Team Taz and six months with Sting. He noted that they also had “a lot to say” during the process.

* He said he was involved in 90% of the street fight and did “damn near everything” when it was filmed. He said he was up “for weeks” to help produce it and felt it was a test of his directing skills after he dropped out of film school. He praised Ricky Starks for his involvement as well.

* He said he wants to remind everyone why he’s the TNT Champion and facing Scorpio Sky on Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the first step. When mentioning the criticism about not defending the title, he said: “No s**t I wasn’t defending it, I was stuck with Team Taz.”