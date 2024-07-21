Darby Allin Challenges Jack Perry to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin challenged Jack Perry to a TNT Championship match at AEW All In. Allin defeated The Beast Mortos after a Coffin Drop, then spoke about the Elite. After taking some shots at the Young Bucks, he turned his attention to Perry. He then said that he wanted to become TNT champion again and made the challenge for All In.

All In happens at Wembley Stadium on August 25.