Darby Allin Challenges Jack Perry to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin challenged Jack Perry to a TNT Championship match at AEW All In. Allin defeated The Beast Mortos after a Coffin Drop, then spoke about the Elite. After taking some shots at the Young Bucks, he turned his attention to Perry. He then said that he wanted to become TNT champion again and made the challenge for All In.
All In happens at Wembley Stadium on August 25.
The Beast Mortos stands between Darby Allin and his date with #BLOODandGUTS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Taurusoriginal | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/9QFSNpFYcj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
You can't keep Darby Allin down!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/dpfJwngHux
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
The Beast Mortos just GRABBED Darby Allin out of the air!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/y0RXAVjyCd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
COFFIN DROP TO THE OUTSIDE!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/rrRQQ6HArR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
Look at the STRENGTH of The Beast Mortos!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/6ZPXbq0phj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
Darby Allin is READY for #BLOODandGUTS and has a message for his opponents, #TeamElite!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @YoungBucks | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/0EqGB6n9Nw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
