Darby Allin Challenges MJF to Match at AEW Full Gear

Darby Allin and MJF look to be headed to a match at AEW Full Gear, as Allin issued the challenge on this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw MJF cut a promo after defeating Bryce Donovan in which he took shots at Allin and Sting. String’s music began to play and MJF looked worried, though it was a ruse by MJF to punk the crowd.

After that, the lights went out and a vignette played of Allin’s. The lights came back on and Sting was in the ring and he attacked Shawn Spears and Wardlow. Allin then came out of the crowd to chase MJF up to the ramp, then got on the microphone and said simply, “Full Gear.”

AEW has yet to confirm the match for the show, which takes place on November 13th.