– AEW announced Cody will team with Darby Allin to battle The Butcher & The Blade on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Cody, teaming with QT Marshall, lost to Butcher & Blade this past week. After the match, Darby came out to offer his friendship to Cody.

It’s official! Next Wednesday, Dec 18th in Corpus Christi, Texas @CodyRhodes & @DarbyAllin vs The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny … Get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or if you can’t join us in Texas watch on @tntdrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/hOjkspcVJ3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 13, 2019

Also set for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy in a 10-minute challenge.

* Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. & Fenix).

* Women’s Title Number One Contender: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander. The winner will challenge Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship.