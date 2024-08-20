– During a recent interview with K&C Masterpiece for 105.3 The Fan, Darby Allin discussed AEW All In: London 2024, next year’s All In at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, his Coffin Match with Jack Perry, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Darby Allin on his Coffin Match at All In: “Pro wrestlers are their best when they’re themselves turned up to ten, and now he’s himself, which is a child [laughs]. He takes everything for granted. He never shows up to work. Come on, man. The Coffin Match, everybody’s like, ‘Why is it a Coffin Match? Why so extreme?’ I set the guy on fire [laughs]. We’re gonna go to Wembley, we’re gonna lock up and have a good-old match? No, man.”

On why it’s time to have a coffin match with Jack Perry: I’ve already set the guy on fire, we’ve had this bloody cage match. There’s only one place to go from there, and that’s the Coffin Match. That’s the end-all, be-all. I don’t want a whole year feud with Jack. I want to end it at Wembley.”

Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry in a Coffin Match for the AEW TNT Championship goes down on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.