Darby Allin Comments On Writing History With His Interactions With Sting

In an interview with Wrestletalk, Darby Allin spoke about his interactions with Sting in AEW and how he feels the two are in some way writing history. Here are highlights:

On his 2020: “It’s been the best year professionally by far. There’s no way you can top it…. The goal in 2021 is to main event a pay-per-view. It’s a goal for me. As for anything specific like a match, I’ll say give me anbody and I’ll make anything work.”

On interacting with Sting: “That was a huge moment, but something about the interactions with Sting are just as big, because this is writing history here. If this is the tail end of somebody’s career, and you have any hand in writing that story, it doesn’t get any bigger.”

On if they might wrestle each other: “Wherever the wind takes me. Wherever the wind takes me.”