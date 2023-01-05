Darby Allin Addresses Crowd, Nick Wayne Appears After AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin spoke to the crowd following tonight’s AEW Dynamite, introducing Nick Wayne to the crowd. Allin, who won the TNT Championship after tonight’s show, spoke after the cameras went off the air after he celebrated with his win to the audience.

Allin talked about his connection to Seattle, saying (Fightful:

“Seattle, does this microphone work? Beautiful. I’m not gonna be out there long, but there are some things I wanna say. I remember coming to this arena back when the Sonics played. I used to catch the 150 Metro from Penn Station down here. Had a lot of fun times on that Metro bus. Almost went to jail a few times, too. But it’s crazy because I never thought I’d be here. When I told people I’d graduate high school at 115 pounds, well, shit, I’m 120 now. It’s crazy because I really never believed in myself. I’m telling everyone here, whether you have kids or yourself, if someone has a fucking dream, you live it. Don’t listen to anybody. Nobody. You listen to yourself. It will get you further than you’ve ever known. But I’d like to introduce some people. Hey, Nick? Jump the guard rail. “I don’t know if you guys know Nick Wayne, but he’s 17 years old, and earlier his year, I gave him a contract at DEFY Wrestling. I’ve know this kid since I was nine years old. Joe father trained me, and Buddy Wayne’s not here no more, but Nick, fucking god damn it, I know he’d be proud. So thank you for everything, and maybe one day, my friend, it’ll be you and me for this [title]. But until then, you gotta graduate high school. Thank you, Seattle.”