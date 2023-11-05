Darby Allin Defeats Lance Archer, The Righteous Join Forces With Jake Roberts on AEW Collision

Darby Allin faced his biggest challenge on AEW Collision but was able to squeak by a victory on the massive Lance Archer. Archer ragdolled Allin for most of the match, even chokeslamming him on the apron at one point. Jake Roberts got himself ejected when he tried to interfere and eventually Allin got a top rope Code Red to barely get the win. Archer kicked out immediately after three.

After the match, Roberts returned and said the fight wasn’t over, introducing his new allies The Righteous. They distracted Allin so Archer could hit him with the Blackout.

