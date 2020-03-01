wrestling / News
Darby Allin Defeats Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution (Pics, Video)
Two of AEW’s youngest stars went head to head at AEW Revolution tonight and Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara in a sprint of a match. The match featured a wild brawl around the ring and Guevara hitting a crazy 630 splash off the top to the outside and through a table. In the end, Allin won with his Coffin Drop finish from the top. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@DarbyAllin wasting zero time here! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/IpazrJ6gjf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 1, 2020
Double foot stomp by @sammyguevara!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/wgb2VVKnAF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
What a Spanish fly it was!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/IY0N9ixmQc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
.@DarbyAllin isn't finished with Sammy yet! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/Nxoh2cfHRN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 1, 2020
.@sammyguevara going 630!! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/FwYV2exWP0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 1, 2020
.@darbyallin with the #coffindrop onto @sammyguevara!
Watch #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/c647C0KsZz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020
