Darby Allin Defeats Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution (Pics, Video)

Two of AEW’s youngest stars went head to head at AEW Revolution tonight and Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara in a sprint of a match. The match featured a wild brawl around the ring and Guevara hitting a crazy 630 splash off the top to the outside and through a table. In the end, Allin won with his Coffin Drop finish from the top. You can follow along with our live coverage here.