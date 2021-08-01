Darby Allin Denies His Promo On AEW Fight For the Fallen Was About CM Punk

During AEW Fight for the Fallen, Darby Allin seemingly cut a promo that was about CM Punk, who is heavily rumored to be joining the company.

He said: “I’ll be in Chicago. You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that, right here in AEW. Even if you think you are the best in the world.”

However, Post Wrestling reports that during a virtual meet and greet for the Asylum Wrestling Store, Allin denied that it was about Punk.

He added: “No, that’s more Sammy Guevara [we were alluding to] because he calls himself the best ever. Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara, [he] calls himself the best ever so…It’s cool dude. It’s awesome that people actually care and wanna know what’s going on so…”

Meanwhile, he also talked about his coffin match with Ethan Page, noting: “It was sick because I wanted to set the — I wanted to set the pace with like how — because a lot of people sometimes view Coffin matches, Casket matches, whatever you call them, they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re kind of boring’ and you know, it’s kind of like slow paced and I just wanted to go crazy so to be able to be in that spot, set the pace and make history, I’m just — it was sick. It was awesome and I was ready to go psycho that night and I didn’t care if I ended up in a hospital.“