Darby Allin Denies That He’s Reckless, Wants To Be Face Of AEW
Darby Allin takes a lot of high risks in and out of the ring, but he denies allegations that he’s reckless. Allin appeared on the Drinks With Johnny Podcast and talked about his risk-taking and more. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On claims that he’s reckless: “There is a method to the madness. A lot of people say I’m reckless. Like, I’m far from reckless. I’m very calculated with what I do.”
On wanting to be the face of AEW: “‘I’m not being irresponsible or anything like that when it comes to AEW because AEW is my number one focal point. To be a face of a company, you have to be the champion. So that’s like exactly what I want to do.”
