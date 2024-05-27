Darby Allin Comments On Directing Vignette For Sting’s Last Match at AEW Revolution

In an interview with Fightful, Darby Allin spoke about directing the vignette of Sting watching his career highlights that aired before his last match at AEW Revolution. Allin and Sting teamed up against the Young Bucks, winning the match and allowing Sting to retire undefeated as a tag team champion.

Allin said: “I directed them. I did everything. It was literally me and my friend Max Yoder. He doesn’t work for AEW, he’s a freelance guy that films skate videos. I was the one that came up with the concept of the movie theater and watching his career. I was there directing it. Me and Max directed it. I’m behind all of that. It’s cool that AEW is like, ‘Darby, do whatever you want.’ ‘Cool.’ It goes beyond what you see in the ring. Just overall presentation, the promos, everything.“