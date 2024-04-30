Darby Allin Discusses Getting Hit By A Bus

During a recent appearance on The Daily Migs Show (per Fightful), AEW star Darby Allin discussed how he was recently hit by a bus. As a result, he suffered a broken nose. Here are the highlights:

On the incident: “So I was hanging out with Raymond Pettibon, which, if anybody knows who Raymond is, he’s one of the godfathers of punk rock art. He created the black flag logo, and he’s done so much work for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sonic Youth, Iggy Pop. He’s really big in the art world. He’s an older guy, he’s like 64, he can’t walk that well. So we’re in New York, hanging out, and he’s jaywalking, and I see this bus, it’s taking a right turn. I was like, there’s no way they’re gonna see Raymond at night, walking. Like I said, he can’t walk that good. So as I’m pushing him, like, ‘Hurry up, hurry up, there’s a bus coming,’ and then as the bus was taking a right, it wasn’t going [fast], it might have been going eight to ten [miles per hour], so it wasn’t like 30 miles-an-hour. But as I was pushing him out of the way, the side of the bus window, my face bounced off of it. So you could say I saved Raymond Pettibon. [Migs says he took a bus for him] did take a bus for him. I didn’t take a bullet, but I took a bus.”

On whether he was checked out after the incident: “No. Not right then and there. I got checked out later, and definitely, the nose is broken. Everybody was like, ‘Yo, is everything else good?’ I’m like, ‘The only thing that got broken in the accident is my nose and my dignity.’ So I’m in bed right now. I’m here with the broken face and a broken foot. I can’t really breathe. I’m sitting here with a nose bandage on, my nose is completely numb. But I will live. I feel like I’ve been through worse.”