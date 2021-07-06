wrestling / News
Darby Allin and Ethan Page Segment Set For Road Rager Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin and Ethan Page will speak during this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Allin and Page will both do a sit-down interview with Jim Ross on this week’s show. Allin and Page were originally set to have a Coffin Match on the show, but that was delayed by Page after Allin attacked him.
The Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday and is the brand’s return to the road. 411 will of course have live coverage of the show.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTdrama @JRsBBQ sits down w/ @DarbyAllin + @OfficialEGO. #EthanPage has said he’ll be the final nail in Darby's coffin, but when will we see the 1st Coffin match in #AEWHistory? And DON’T miss a minute of #RoadRager TOMORROW on TNT at 8pm pic.twitter.com/sX2tMxE2Qr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning ‘Loaded Shows’ Every Week, Note on Planned Matchup
- Backstage Note on Attendance for This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Miami
- Bruce Prichard On Coming Up With DDP Stalker Storyline With The Undertaker’s Wife, Inspiration Behind The Angle
- Kurt Angle Recalls Cowboy Hat Skits With Steve Austin In WWE, Vince McMahon Threatening To Fine Them For Laughing So Much