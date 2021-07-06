Darby Allin and Ethan Page Segment Set For Road Rager Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Ethan Page will speak during this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Allin and Page will both do a sit-down interview with Jim Ross on this week’s show. Allin and Page were originally set to have a Coffin Match on the show, but that was delayed by Page after Allin attacked him.

The Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday and is the brand’s return to the road. 411 will of course have live coverage of the show.