– Darby Allin was recently profiled by Uproxx, discussing his Indie run and more. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Wrestling In EVOLVE: “But at the same it, it wasn’t building your career. Because, the thing is, I wrestled Adam Cole there and then I checked my Twitter expecting a lot of people to be talking about the match. Only two people were talking about that match on Twitter and at that time I saw the writing on the wall that being here isn’t going to help your name value at all. You’re not going to get more followers. You’re not going to get more buzz.”

On Turning Down A WWE Contract: “There’s a million guys there who are never going to see the light of day. It’s not worth it. So I was like, ‘I’m not even interested.’ I’m not the type of guy who wants to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Gee, I’m just happy to be in WWE.’ I don’t give a f*ck. My whole thing is I want to get out of wrestling sooner than later and go into film full time and direct my films that I’ve always wanted to direct, but now I’ve got more eyes on me, so they’ll be like, ‘Oh shit, it’s Darby and he’s making films. Let’s check it out.’ Even if they don’t know what the f*ck it’s about, they’re still going to check it out, you know what I mean?”

On His Wrestling And AEW Future: “I’ll be here as long as I feel like I can be creative and be myself. The moment I stop feeling like myself I mentally check out. Like I said, I’m totally fine living in my car. I don’t give a f*ck. I’m not playing anybody’s games. We’ll see how everything works out, because I think us as the roster still doesn’t know how the hell everything’s going to work out yet.”

On His Style And Appearance: It’s fine, you know what I mean? I’ve dealt with that shit my whole life, you know, even from being, like, younger. People were like change your hair, change the music you like, change your clothes. I don’t give a f*ck, dude. They’re not going to be around when I’m on my deathbed. For some reason, people were just like, ‘F*ck it, he’s here for a reason. And that’s the thing, is people are so small-minded in f*ckin’ wrestling. The fans. Everyone’s so small-minded. They forget that we’ve had a life outside of wrestling. God forbid, you know what I mean? I’ve been falling on concrete my whole life and I’m still standing perfectly fine, so with or without wrestling, I’d still do stunts, so just, you know, mind your own business and get the f*ck out of my face.”

On Priscilla Kelly’s Infamous Tampon Spot: “I have no idea why it’s the way it is. I just think it’s history and history is a very poisonous thing, I feel like. Tradition is a very poisonous thing, because if we were all sticking to tradition we would be like freakin’ racist homophobes. F*ck that. So we just gotta break the stereotypes in wrestling. No more eighties yee-haw or you know, whatever. She’s like me. She feels stifled by wrestling,” he says. Of course, I’m going to collab with her outside of wrestling and be like, ‘Let’s make movies. Let’s make clothes. Screw this. Do music,” you know what I mean?”