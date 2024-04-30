– During a recent appearance on The Daily Migs Show, AEW star Darby Allin discussed his broken foot injury and when he is scheduled to recover and return to AEW TV. He was also asked about possibly appearing on the May 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, which is being held in his native Washington. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Darby Allin on his injured foot: “Unfortunately, my foot is not scheduled to heal until I’d say June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing. I’ll see. I trained in Everett, Washington, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. That’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see….I think might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good.”

On his injury derailing his hopes to climb Mount Everest: “I was all excited. I was like, yeah, I’m gonna kick Mount Everest’s ass. This is gonna be awesome. Then two weeks before I was supposed to fly out, I broke my foot wrestling at the show. I broke my foot in the first minute of the match and I wrestled an extra 13 minutes on the broken foot. It was so hard, it was miserable. Then I got three metal plates put in my foot, so I’m recovering from that.”