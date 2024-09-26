wrestling / News
Darby Allin Explains His Pink Jacket For AEW Return
When Darby Allin returned to AEW following his ankle injury, he notably wore a pink sherpa jacket. In an interview with Fightful, Allin explained why he decided to wear the jacket.
He said: “Well, you know the thing is when I broke my foot and then got hit by a bus. I was watching the show a lot. I thought a lot of people were wearing dark colors. So I figured if I come back wearing a pink jacket—so if you flip through it, if you’re flipping through the channel, you see a skeleton with a skateboard held in a pink jacket, it’s going to pop out really good.“
