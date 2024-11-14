Darby Allin Explains Why He’s Ready To Be the Face of AEW

– During a recent interview with D. Scott for JAMZ96.3, AEW star Darby Allin spoke about how he’s ready to become the face of All Elite Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On ready to be the face of AEW: “I really feel like I’m ready for that spot. I say this all the time, but all the crazy stuff I do outside of the ring is not just for laughs and giggles. It actually makes me mentally stronger. Breaking down those barriers. If I can survive this stunt, then why can’t I be the face of a company? If I can survive Everest, why can’t I be the face of a company? It’s just getting stronger mentally.”

Darby Allin on his mental strength: “I firmly believe when you risk your life on a monthly basis, it’s going to make you pretty strong mentally and I feel like I’m ready to be the face of this whole company.”