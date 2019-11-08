Darby Allin Explains Why He Went With AEW Over WWE

– Darby Allin spoke at Starrcast about why he ultimately decided to sign with AEW instead of a company like WWE. Fightful reports that Allin spoke during the media scrum ahead of Full Gear and said that having creative freedom was the key factor for him.

“Creative freedom, hands down,” he said. “A lot of people if they see me at first, they don’t know how present me. AEW is like ‘How do you want to be presented?’ instead of ‘This is how we’re going to present you.’ Give me that creative freedom. WWE would have probably made me a creepy figure in a boiler room jacking off or something. No, I’m fine. I want to skateboard and represent that culture,” said Darby Allin at the Starrcast IV media scrum on Friday.

Allin has had a successful run in AEW so far, which has included a match with Chris Jericho for the latter’s AEW World Championship. Fightful notes that he also expressed some animosity for EVOLVE and WWN Live, where he worked for a while, saying, “Tell EVOLVE to go f**k itself.”