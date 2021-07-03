wrestling / News
Darby Allin Files Trademark on Ring Name
– PWInsider reports that former AEW TNT champion Darby Allin filed a trademark for his ring name last month. Based on a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 29, Allin applied for the trademark for his ring name for Goods & Services. Here’s the full description:
“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
Darby Allin signed with AEW in April 2019, shortly after the founding of the company was announced.
