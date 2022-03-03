Darby Allin Reportedly Filming Material for New WarnerMedia Reality Project

– According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW star Darby Allin is said to be filming content for a potential new reality show. The content that’s been shot is reportedly for a new WarnerMedia reality project called Darby’s Day Off.

Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes recently starred in the first AEW reality show, Rhodes to the Top, which debuted, which debuted last year. Fightful reports that other AEW talents have been in talks about appearing in other WarnerMedia projects and reality shows.

Additionally, Fightful’s report noted that the Darby Allin reality project included Allin performing a “death-defying stunt.” Besides Allin, other AEW stars have been in discussions as becoming potential reality stars for WarnerMedia, and one is said to be going to WarnerMedia “imminently.” It’s currently unknown who this star at the moment.

Darby Allin is currently scheduled for action this Sunday, March 6 at AEW Revolution 2022. He will team with Sting and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara against Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy.