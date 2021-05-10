Darby Allin Fires Back at Miro Ahead of TNT Title Match

Darby Allin has seen Miro taking shots on him online as they prepare to face each other on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he had a response ready. As noted yesterday, Miro threw some insults at Allin and Sting on Twitter, writing, “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too.”

Allin, who will defend the TNT Championship against Miro on Wednesday’s Dynamite, took to his own Twitter account to reply and mock Miro’s AEW run thus far. He wrote:

“You say Darby’s this & Darby’s that I know exactly who I am. Do you know who you are Miro? You show up the hottest free agent just to talk about video games and be some best man. You’ve gotta be the most underwhelming Thing I’ve seen. You ain’t taking s**t away from me.”

No response from Miro yet.