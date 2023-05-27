Darby Allin on His First AEW PPV Main Event for the World Title

– TMZ Sports spoke to AEW star Darby Allin this week ahead of his title challenge at this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Allin discussed his first ever AEW PPV main event and being ready to become world champion. Below are some highlights:

Darby Allin on his first AEW main event: “My first ever main event in the whole entire company. That’s something I’ve strived for since day one. To be the face of the company. And to be the face of the company, I really believe you need to be champion.”

On being ready to rock it as champion: “I’m ready to rock it. This Sunday is going to be special. You got a bunch of young, hungry guys. I guess we all have chips on our shoulders. We got something to prove out there. We’re on last, we have to close the show. Got to bring the heat. I’m ready.”

Allin will face champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the event. AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is scheduled for tomorrow at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on PPV.