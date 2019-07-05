AEW News: Darby Allin Shares Fyter Fest Diary Video, Allie Talks AEW Debut, Christopher Daniels on Loss to CIMA

– Darby Allin shared a video diary chronicling his experience at AEW Fyter Fest. You can see it below:

FYTER FEST VIDEO DIARY. "Cody you didn't beat me." Video by @YoderSEC pic.twitter.com/DWJgw6TgUr — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 4, 2019

– AEW posted videos of Allie discussing her debut at Fyter Fest and match with Brandi Rhodes at Fight For the Fallen, as well as Christopher Daniels reacting to his loss to CIMA at last weekend’s show: