wrestling / News
AEW News: Darby Allin Shares Fyter Fest Diary Video, Allie Talks AEW Debut, Christopher Daniels on Loss to CIMA
July 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Darby Allin shared a video diary chronicling his experience at AEW Fyter Fest. You can see it below:
FYTER FEST VIDEO DIARY.
"Cody you didn't beat me."
Video by @YoderSEC pic.twitter.com/DWJgw6TgUr
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 4, 2019
– AEW posted videos of Allie discussing her debut at Fyter Fest and match with Brandi Rhodes at Fight For the Fallen, as well as Christopher Daniels reacting to his loss to CIMA at last weekend’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross On What Needs to Happen For Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to Succed in WWE
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More