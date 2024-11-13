Darby Allin Has a ‘Game Plan’ For Jon Moxley On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin says he has a plan for dealing with Jon Moxley and his group on AEW Dynamite. Allin is not currently advertised for a match on the show, but he told Chaz & AJ on 99.1 PLR that he has a plan in the works regardless.

“Well I don’t have a match, but I got a game plan,” Allin said (per Fightful). “The thing with me, I think anybody knows this that watches by now, it’s completely unpredictable every week what I’m gonna do out there, and I got a pretty good game plan for Mr. Jon Moxley and company. Can’t spoil it.”

Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TBS.