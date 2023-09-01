Darby Allin Details His Health Status After All In

With AEW’s All In event now concluded and the company’s All Out show just around the corner, Darby Allin spoke with CBS Chicago in advance of the next big performance (via Fightful). Allin explained that he walked away from All In feeling the strain on his body, but insisted he was still fit to appear for the upcoming Chicago All Out event. You can find a few highlights from Allin and watch the interview below.

On his condition in the aftermath of All In: “I’m not 100%. We had a show in London, I really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine. Luchasaurus, he’s a huge dude. I think a lot of it has to do with where I’m willing to go in that ring. A lot of people aren’t willing to go where I’m willing to go mentally. I can take a big butt kicking. When things are going, there are things I’m capable of that I believe nobody else is.”

On if he might miss All Out as a result: “No, I can touch my toes still, so I’m good.”