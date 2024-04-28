wrestling / News

Darby Allin Reveals He Was Recently Hit By A Bus

April 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Instagram, Darby Allin revealed that he was recently hit by a bus in New York City while attempting to cross the street.

He wrote: “That awkward moment when your crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus……Least I can have a good time with @raymond_pettibon_ and catch a broadway show lol

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darby Allin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading