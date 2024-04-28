wrestling / News
Darby Allin Reveals He Was Recently Hit By A Bus
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Darby Allin revealed that he was recently hit by a bus in New York City while attempting to cross the street.
He wrote: “That awkward moment when your crossing the street in New York with a broken foot and get hit by a bus……Least I can have a good time with @raymond_pettibon_ and catch a broadway show lol”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases