Darby Allin Hospitalized After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin wrestled a handicap match against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. At one point, Allin tried a suicide dive on Jericho, only for Le Champion to give him the Judas effect elbow to the head. That spot apparently sent him to the hospital, which he noted on his social media.
He wrote: “Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring. After getting my skull smashed.”
Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring.
After getting my skull smashed.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ojM272C8H2
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020
We meet again. pic.twitter.com/rSCYevjMjA
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020
It’s unknown if Allin will miss any time from the ring or not.
