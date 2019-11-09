Darby Allin Is Waiting For The Winner of Cody vs. Chris Jericho

In a video posted to Twitter by AEW, Darby Allin gave his thoughts on AEW Full Gear tonight and said that he’s waiting to fight the winner of Cody vs. Chris Jericho.

He said: “Let’s talk about tradition. Twenty years ago, Darby Allin would have been a ghost. A nobody in professional wrestling. Tradition. Tradition’s a very ugly thing. “Gee Darby Allin, you should be so grateful. Someone like you should be so happy to be in the spot you are.” Why? Why should I be so grateful? Is it because I’m 5’8″, 160 pounds? That I don’t look like a professional wrestler? That’s the very problem with professional wrestling. Tradition. I apologize, I really do, that I’m not 6’3″, juiced up on steroids. But I am not fitting your mold. You are fitting mine. And don’t think for one second that I forgot about the AEW Championship. November 9th, Full Gear, Baltimore. Cody, Jericho, whoever walks out AEW champion that night…I’ll be waiting.”