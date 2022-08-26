wrestling / News
Darby Allin Jumps Over His Own House in a Jeep For New Video
August 26, 2022 | Posted by
Darby Allin loves his daredevil stunts, and he may have topped himself by leaping over his entire house with a Jeep in a new video. The AEW star posted the video to his Instagram account on Friday, which shows him using a large dirt ramp to make the jump (barely) over his home into a set of trailers.
Allin wrote:
“Sketchiest stunt I ever did!
96 foot jump in a jeep over my home into trailers.”