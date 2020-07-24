wrestling / News

Darby Allin ‘Knocked Silly’ In Segment From AEW Dynamite

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Fight For the Fallen

During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin attempted to interrupt a promo from Brian Cage and Taz, but was struck from behind by Ricky Starks. The blow caused Allin’s head to connect with the top rope and according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he was ‘knocked silly legit’ from the incident.

At this time, he’s still scheduled to wrestle next week. He will team with Jon Moxley against Cage and Starks in a tornado tag match.

