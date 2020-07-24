wrestling / News
Darby Allin ‘Knocked Silly’ In Segment From AEW Dynamite
July 24, 2020 | Posted by
During Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin attempted to interrupt a promo from Brian Cage and Taz, but was struck from behind by Ricky Starks. The blow caused Allin’s head to connect with the top rope and according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he was ‘knocked silly legit’ from the incident.
At this time, he’s still scheduled to wrestle next week. He will team with Jon Moxley against Cage and Starks in a tornado tag match.
