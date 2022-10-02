wrestling / News
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below.
Allin wrote in the tweet:
“Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”
Allin is set to face Jay Lethal on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall. pic.twitter.com/2MRWhLkiKY
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 2, 2022
