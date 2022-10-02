Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video

Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below.

Allin wrote in the tweet:

“Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”

Allin is set to face Jay Lethal on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.