Darby Allin Says He’d Like to Go To Space Eventually

Darby Allin isn’t doing anything wild for a little while, but he does eventually want to go to space. The AEW star made it to the top of Mt. Everest this year, and he was asked if he has any new adventures planed in an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

“I’m literally stopping and smelling the roses right now,” Allin said (per Fightful). “I just want to be focused on being as grounded as possible. I do want to go to space. As I got down (from Everest), I made it a point to myself, ‘I’m not going to try and fill this void with X amount of crazy stuff.’ I was like, ‘Stop and smell the f**king roses.'”

Allin is currently back on AEW TV where he is hunting down the Death Riders.