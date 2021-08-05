wrestling / News
Darby Allin Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Allin will face Daniel Garcia on next Wednesday’s episode.
The updated lineup is:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
* Labor of Jericho #4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (MJF as special referee)
* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
* Dan Lambert appears
* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia
Following an impressive debut on #AEWDynamite last night, @GarciaWrestling claims @DarbyAllin was only able to pin him with help from @JonMoxley + @MadKing1981; Garcia has challenged Darby to a one-on-one match next Wednesday, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/HYMOvaDAAd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
