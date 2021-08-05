wrestling / News

Darby Allin Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo

Darby Allin will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Allin will face Daniel Garcia on next Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup is:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
* Labor of Jericho #4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (MJF as special referee)
* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
* Dan Lambert appears
* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading