Darby Allin Has Been Medically Cleared To Climb Mount Everest, Leaves This Month

During a post-show media scrum for AEW Revolution (via Fightful), Darby Allin revealed he has been cleared by his doctor to climb Mount Everest and will leave at the end of the month. Allin leaves on March 27, after his match with Jay White at AEW Big Business.

He said: “I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive. I was in the middle of getting stitched up, but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it, I’m still breathing. I feel fine, and as long as Flair, Steamboat, Sting, the Bucks, everybody else feels fine, then we’re beautiful. I talked to the doctors. They gave me a doctor’s note to climb Mount Everest. I leave on March 27.“