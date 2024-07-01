wrestling / News

Darby Allin Says He Misses The AEW TNT Championship

July 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Darby Allin Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin may be setting his gaze on his past title reign, noting that he misses the AEW TNT Championship. Allin took to Twitter on Monday, writing:

“I miss that TNT championship.”

Allin has held the TNT Championship twice in the past. The title is now held by Jack Perry, who won the title in a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.

