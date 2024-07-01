wrestling / News
Darby Allin Says He Misses The AEW TNT Championship
July 1, 2024 | Posted by
Darby Allin may be setting his gaze on his past title reign, noting that he misses the AEW TNT Championship. Allin took to Twitter on Monday, writing:
“I miss that TNT championship.”
Allin has held the TNT Championship twice in the past. The title is now held by Jack Perry, who won the title in a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.
I miss that TNT championship. https://t.co/i3CKc6vQXA
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 1, 2024
