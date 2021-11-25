Darby Allin Says MJF Match Is The Best Of His Career, Talks Praise From CM Punk

Darby Allin believes that his match with MJF at Full Gear was the best in his career, and talked about the praise he has received from CM Punk. Allin appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On where he’d rank that match in his career: “In a weird way, I know it sounds crazy, but it would have to rank number one. In a weird way, only because I don’t like to give Max that credit. The whole thing with that is, going into the match I had a lot to prove mentally. There’s all these new faces coming into AEW. We had to prove to them, the audience, that the pillars, so to speak, are going to steal the show. We did just that, it’s good not to get lost in the shuffle in these times.”

On CM Punk praising him: “Yeah, it’s validation for sticking to your guns, trusting yourself, and not changing in the process in this world of wrestling. There’s so much different routes one can take, so it’s really nice to say, ‘no, I am going to do this. I am going to be the guy with short shorts with leggings and face paint. Screw you.’ It’s nice. Just to bring the skateboarding into the world of wrestling means a lot to me, because that was huge in my youth. Today, I still skate all the time.”