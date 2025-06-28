Darby Allin Went To Mount Everest Base Camp With His Family

As previously reported, Darby Allin made it to the top of Mount Everest last month, flying the AEW flag at the top as he said he would. It was the end of over a month-long climb. In an interview with TSC News (via Fightful), Alex Harz, who has also climbed Everest, noted that Allin went to the base camp of the mountain with his brother and mother. Allin spoke with Harz and other Everest climbers for advice before making the journey himself.

Harz said: “Oh, absolutely. It was great. You know, I sat down and talked to him a couple of times, been texting with him back and forth, even while he was in the Khumbu Valley in Nepal. He actually trekked a base camp with his brother and his mother. That was really cool. So I checked in with them daily to see how they were doing. You know, they weren’t quite as prepared for the trip as he was, but, they made it. They made it to base camp. They had a great time experiencing the life. You know, it’s one of those bucket list adventures just to get to Everest base camp. So, yeah, we stayed in communication and, you know, we really hit it off quite well. Yeah, I think he probably took a few things I had to say to heart and, you know, helped him hopefully get to the summit.“