Darby Allin Begins His Mount Everest Climb This Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Darby Allin is set to begin his climb of Mount Everest later this month, months after taking a hiatus from AEW. According to the WON, Allin’s climb begins on April 15. The climb generally takes two months, but it could take long as Allin has no experience with mountain climbing.

Two-thirds of those who climb Everest reach the summit, which is lower for those who have never climbed before. One percent of those who climb end up dying.

Allin has been absent from AEW since the end of December, when he was written out of TV storylines.