wrestling / News
Darby Allin Begins His Mount Everest Climb This Month
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Darby Allin is set to begin his climb of Mount Everest later this month, months after taking a hiatus from AEW. According to the WON, Allin’s climb begins on April 15. The climb generally takes two months, but it could take long as Allin has no experience with mountain climbing.
Two-thirds of those who climb Everest reach the summit, which is lower for those who have never climbed before. One percent of those who climb end up dying.
Allin has been absent from AEW since the end of December, when he was written out of TV storylines.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Shares Screenshots Of DMs Turning Down Vlad TV Interview, Vlad Responds
- CM Punk Is ‘Excited’ To Main Event Wrestlemania 41, Says He Got Emotional Watching Cody Rhodes’ Entrance
- Details On Plans For First Feud For Rey Fenix on WWE Smackdown
- Kevin Nash Says Part of John Cena’s Initial Heel Promo Resonates With Him