Darby Allin Says There Won’t Be a Bidding War For Him, Is Committed To AEW

While MJF has teased a bidding war for him when his AEW contract is up, Darby Allin says that won’t be the case for him. Allin appeared on Drinks with Johnny and talked about his commitment to AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his commitment to AEW: “I can’t say enough good things about AEW,” Allin said. “It sounds corny, but I don’t know what my life would be like without AEW… This place lets me be me in the ring and outside of it. It’s crazy… If someone said, ‘you can’t skateboard, it’s in your wrestling contract,’ I wouldn’t sign it.”

On staying loyal to the company: “People that are loyal to the company… those are pillars, it’s not just four guys. You can’t really call yourself a pillar if you don’t plan on being here in two years… There’s never gonna be a bidding war [for me].”