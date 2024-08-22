– During a recent interview with K&C Masterpiece for 105.3 The Fan, Darby Allin discussed AEW’s relationship with the city of Arlington, Texas and bringing AEW All In to Texas next year at Globe Life Field. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Darby Allin on AEW All In going to Globe Life Field in Arlington: “It’s surreal because I’ve been with the company since day one, and the company’s been around for like six years, to be there on the ground level, this wasn’t established, nothing was guaranteed with AEW. We fought for this, and to be there, Globe Life, July 12th, 2025, it’s wild.”

On AEW’s partnership with the city of Arlington: “We put our souls and everything out there, and I think the fans really see what we fight for and then they’re just as much of it as we are. This is an amazing partnership we have with the city…it’s been an amazing run and I cannot wait for the energy of what’s going to happen on July 12th, 2025.”

Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry in a Coffin Match for the AEW TNT Championship goes down on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.