Darby Allin On Possibly Facing Bryan Danielson In Seattle

In an interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement (via Wrestling Inc), Darby Allin spoke about a possible match with Bryan Danielson and mentioned Seattle as a possible location. Here are highlights:

On possibly facing Bryan Danielson: “Yes. My goal is whenever we debut for Seattle to be the first time we wrestle. It would be lots of fun. Good energy.”

On Danielson’s work ethic: “He goes out there every week it seems like and has these crazy matches. That’s awesome because there’s no ego. Like, ‘I only wrestle on PPVs.’ I could’ve sworn he was on Dark, he was on Dark. That’s pretty cool.”