Darby Allin On His Relationship With Sting, Convincing Him to Wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing

Darby Allin recently discussed his relationship with Sting, working with the wrestling legend and more during a new interview. Allin spoke with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his relationship with Sting: “He’s so chill in the sense that, there is no ego with him. The more I’m around the best of the best, whether that’s skateboarding when I’m around Tony Hawk or Travis Pastrana, it’s Sting. The guys that have done the most shit are the most humble. They have nothing to prove. It’s all the fake ass wannabe people that never made it that have this ego. ‘You know who I am, right?’ No, I don’t fucking know who you are. That’s what I learned from Sting. Just be a fucking good human being. Be humble and cool.”

On their match with Men of the Year at Double or Nothing: “Me and Sting have grown so much together outside of what people have seen on TV. Our personalities outside of the ring, we’ve come so close and the fans don’t see that part. Originally, he was supposed to come in for some cinematic matches and I went to his house in Texas where he had a ring set up and we started rolling around and training and I convinced him to actually wrestle in front of a live crowd. Nobody gets to see those moments behind the scenes. It’s just us talking. ‘You got this. I’m training with you and seeing what you’re doing, let’s fucking do it.’ Double or Nothing against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page meant a lot because we never thought it would happen. He gives other people confidence and it’s cool that I can help go, ‘You got this.’ It’s cool to do that in all aspects of life.”