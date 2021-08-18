Darby Allin on Sting’s Backstage Attitude in AEW, Possible Tag Match Against Andrade & Ric Flair

– Metro UK recently spoke to AEW star Darby Allin, who discussed his pairing with Sting, the idea of a potential tag team matchup with him and Sting against Andrade and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and more. Below are some highlights.

Allin on the potential matchup: “Yeah, that’d be fun! Anything is possible, I feel. You’ve just gotta be patient and see what goes down, and where the wind takes you.”

On his pairing with Sting: “The first night he debuted, I went in his locker room and we start talking and stuff like that. I was showing him more videos of the stuff that I do, my promos and stuff like that, and he got to see my creative side out of the ring. He’s the guy I really hang out with backstage. His dressing room, he’s got his own little private dressing room and he says it’s mine. He likes to be put to work, he wants to be part of the show. He doesn’t wanna just sit there and collect the cheque. He wants to have things to do, so it’s real cool to be a part of that.”

Darby Allin on skateboarding and music changing his life: “Skateboarding and music definitely changed my life. I always liked professional wrestling but I never thought I could do it, I never thought it was an option. But once I started believing it was an option, all the things intertwined and I couldn’t ask for anything better with all those worlds, and what I took from each world.”