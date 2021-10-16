Darby Allin on What It Means to be Considered One of the Four ‘Pillars’ of AEW

– At least weekend’s New York Comic-Con, AEW star Darby Allin discussed what it means to be considered one of the four pillars of AEW. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s nice that you get such young guys that are so determined to show the wrestling world what is up and give the platform at AEW, we can sink or swim on our own and these are the guys that have chosen to swim. There are a lot of people there that don’t take the ball and run with it, so I think it shows every week that us four are very very hungry.”

The four pillars of AEW are considered to be MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy.