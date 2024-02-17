– AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Tag Team Champion Darby Allin attended today’s Fulham Premiere League game against Aston Villa with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. You can see a photo of them at the game below (via Dark Puroresu Flowsion).

Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, also owns the Fulham team, and Khan works with the team as well. Tony Khan was also in attendance at the event, sitting close to Succession creator Jesse Armstrong.

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy are both scheduled to be in action to defend their titles at next month’s AEW Revolution event. Darby Allin will team with Sting in Sting’s last match to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in a Tornago Tag Match. Cassidy will defend his International Championship against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong.