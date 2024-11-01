Darby Allin Takes His Physical Recovery Seriously, Is Staying Healthy For Mount Everest Climb

Darby Allin’s attempt to climb Mount Everest was delayed due to injury, and he says he takes his physical recovery seriously so he can do the climb. Allin was set to climb the legendarily perilous mountain in March but had to delay it due to suffering a broken foot in March. Allin spoke on Levack and Goz about his plans to do so in April of next year and making sure he stays healthy, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On taking his physical condition seriously: “I have to stay pinpoint on my physical recovery because I’m getting ready to train for Mount Everest. I’m climbing Mount Everest in April and I can’t go in there with a bad wheel or a banged up piece of body. Every day, I’m in the ice bath, I’m in the sauna, I have this breathing machine. Everything I can do to stay healthy. Yoga. I do everything. I’m crazy about physical recovery.”

On having to miss the climb this year: “Yup. Two weeks before I was supposed to leave, I broke that foot. It was the most depressing thing ever. Everybody was like, ‘It’s a sign that you shouldn’t climb.’ Hell no. It’s a sign that I should climb next year. We’re coming up and it’s right around the corner. I’m ready to do it.”