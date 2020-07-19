wrestling / News

Darby Allin Shares Pic of New Sleeve Tattoo

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-30-20 Darby Allin

Darby Allin has had some more ink done, and showed off a pic of the new tattoo online. Allin posted to his Instagram story with a shot of his sleeve tattoo, which matches the skeletal face paint he typically wears to the ring as you can see below.

Allin made his return at Fight For the Fallen, attacking Brian Cage following Cage’s main event loss to Jon Moxley.

