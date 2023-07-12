Darby Allin Pitched Nick Wayne’s AEW Introductory Video Package

Nick Wayne got a video package last week hyping his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Darby Allin says he pitched the idea. Wayne faces Swerve Strickland in his AEW debut on tonight’s show, and Allin talked about the package when discussing his creative freedom in the company on the Lost Signals podcast.

“A good example is Nick Wayne,” Allin said (per Fightful). “Nobody really knew him that much from the national TV audience. How are you supposed to know a 16-year-old kid? I went up to Tony and said, ‘I have this idea and I want to present Nick in a way where I make a video package for him so people can get to know him before he wrestles, and just not throw him out there as a random guy, but have a backstory.'”

He continued, “I come up with a lot of stuff. That’s the beauty of it. Tony lets me take the ball and run with it. That’s all I’ve ever wanted in life. Not just wrestling, but life, just the opportunity to do something with myself. It’s cool when you have someone like Tony Khan, who has a national television company, and is letting you take the ball and run with it. A lot of it is from my mind, what you see out there, for good or bad.”