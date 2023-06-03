Darby Allin Planning To Plant AEW Flag On Mount Everest When He Climbs It

Last month, Darby Allin revealed that he is planning to climb Mount Everest sometime next year. In an interview with Fightful, Allin spoke more about his plans, which include planting an AEW flag on the world’s tallest mountain.

When asked about telling Tony Khan about his idea, he said: “Oh, no. I told him. I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea. If there’s a way to get more eyes on the company,’ like I had been doing with the Travis Pastrana and Tony Hawk stuff, ‘There’s more eyes to get on the company through extreme stunts. I’ll be the guinea pig for that. What about me climbing Mount Everest? No wrestler’s ever done that before. What if I just plant a big AEW flag on top of Mount Everest?’ I’m thinking of what we could get in return, you know? Interviews with Good Morning America or whatever it may be. I have a team that reached out to me from Discovery. We would document the whole thing. So it’s a way I want to give back to the company, so it’s not like homie going into the mountains and disappearing. There is a method to the madness that I want to give back. He was down at first, then he started thinking, ‘Wait, it’s Mount Everest. You might die.’ I said, ‘Tony, I think I got this.’ I really believe I got this. It’s a big thing to me to do. It’s something like what I’ve said in promos in AEW, ‘I do crazy things to break down mental barriers in my head.’ Growing up I never had the confidence. I used to walk to school with my head looking at the ground because I was too embarrassed to look at the people driving by. The moment I started doing crazy stuff, the more and more it gave me confidence. I felt like being in the main event this Sunday, I’ve never had more confidence in my whole entire life. I’m laser focused. I really think it’s from doing crazy stuff. It breaks down these mental barriers in my head. Climbing Mount Everest, man, I feel like once I summit that mount, I come back, you’re getting the most confident dude ever. I’m looking forward to it. We’ll see how it all plays out.“